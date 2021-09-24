LOCAL BRIEFS: Friends of the Library book sale coming up soon

Library book sale

set for Oct. 2-3

The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale — first time, long time due to pandemic — on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and also on Sunday, October 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Many books will be available for sale.

Williams is stage mgr.

for Ohio Wesleyan play

Chloe Williams of Wilmington is the stage manager for Ohio Wesleyan University’s Department of Performing Arts’ four performances of “Daughters of Leda”.

Williams is one of eight Ohio Wesleyan students serving in the show’s production crew. The performances are scheduled for Oct. 7, 8 and Oct. 9.