Weekly construction update for Clinton County

Through the week ending Oct. 2: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

U.S. 22 urban paving (Rombach Corridor Improvements Project) — Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Currently, two-way traffic is being maintained in one, 11-foot lane in each direction in the westbound lanes between Eastside Drive and Walmart Drive. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

For the following four projects, traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed.

U.S. 22 ditching — Between Hale and Ellis Run roads.

S.R. 73, S.R. 133 & S.R. 350 pavement repairs — At various locations on all three routes.

S.R. 73 & S.R. 350 berming — At various locations on both routes.

S.R. 73 & S.R. 350 shoulder reconditioning — On S.R. 73, between Oglesbee and Hale Road; and on S.R. 350, between Patch and Farmers roads.