Raising domestic violence awareness

The Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the wording in the proclamation, about one in three Americans have witnessed an incident of domestic violence. Pictured are, center, Dara Gullette of the local domestic violence agency, and Commissioners Brenda K. Woods and Mike McCarty.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal