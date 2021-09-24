Wilmington Veterans Administration facility holding flu clinic

WILMINGTON — The Veterans Affairs (VA) facility at 448 West Main Street in Wilmington will be holding a drive-thru/walk-up flu clinic.

To minimize veterans exposure to COVID-19, the Veterans Affairs’ Wilmington Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is administering flu vaccinations while veterans remain in their vehicle, or through a walk-up process. Veterans need to wear a mask and have clothing that will allow the upper arm to be bare for the injection.

The hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu vaccination.

Veterans with a regularly scheduled appointment can also receive their flu vaccination at that time or utilize the Chillicothe VA Flu Clinic.

With questions regarding the flu clinics, veterans can call the VA’s Wilmington Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 937-382-3949 or they can call 740-773-1141, ext. 15575.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.