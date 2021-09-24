For Recovery Month, Clinton County supervision staff hosts fun picnic for people in recovery

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Community Supervision Department hosted its second “Recovery Month Rally” on Thursday with a picnic at the city park where families could fish and participate in a fun social outing — celebrating the progress they’ve made in their recovery journeys. The theme was “Reel in Recovery”.

Recovery Month is an annual event sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to enhance awareness and education regarding substance use disorders.

Recovery Month is held every September to honor and celebrate the people who have made progress in recovery. This is the 32nd year to observe recovery month nationwide. Recovery Month can be a great way for people recovering from addiction to share their journey with others.

Recovery Month recognizes how difficult it can be to get help, and recognizes the efforts made to fight a serious illness. SAMHSA compares addiction to other diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. Managing this condition can be difficult, and that’s why success stories should be recognized and rewarded.

This event also works to de-stigmatize addiction. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed of current or past drug or alcohol addiction. But the more that individuals, families, friends and the community understand this scourge, the less stigma it carries.

Decreased stigma can help a person feel more comfortable seeking help.

Recovery Month also shows others who may be struggling with addiction that recovery is possible. And it may provide the inspiration another one needs to seek help for their own struggles.

At the Clinton County event were Talbert House, BrightView, and Decoach. All three treatment providers have been engaged in services in Clinton County and have gone the extra mile to assist those struggling with addiction.

Lee Sandlin from Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington was present. He has helped those in need find services, and also has been a big supporter of the Clinton County Community Supervision Department.

Judge John W. "Tim" Rudduck, center, with Jason Hollingsworth and Chris Bricker, both of whom are active in the recovery community and help others through recovery. Rudduck presides over the You-Turn Recovery Docket (local drug court). From left, supervision staffer Brittany Patterson with a current drug court participant. Supervision staffers Brenda Harris and Jessica Harrington with a former client, center, who has done well in recovery since completing drug court this past year. Kyleigha Key, daughter of Sunshine Key who currently is a participant in the local You-Turn drug court, gets some fishing pointers during a "Reel in Recovery" park outing from Cheyenne Potts, a friend of the Keys. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Picnic marks Recovery Month