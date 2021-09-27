Local Briefs: WHS homecoming parade Thursday; City Services Committee meets Tuesday

WHS parade is Thursday

The annual Wilmington City Schools homecoming parade is set for this Thursday night, Sept. 30.

The parade will follow the same route as last year and will start at 6:30 p.m; those participating should be in the WHS parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Roger Ilg will be grand marshal.

The theme for homecoming is Halloween Haunt.

City Services to meet

Wilmington City Council City Services Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the council chambers at Wilmington Municipal Building. The meeting is open to the public.