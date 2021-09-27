WPD reports: Incidents involve suspects with drugs, alcohol

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a New Vienna male who allegedly had an outstanding warrant at 7:15 p.m. on September 24 at the 300 block of South Walnut Street. According to the report, police discovered 20 grams of amphetamines/meth, a hypodermic needle, and a “plastic bag containing plastic bags.”

• Police arrested a subject with alleged warrants at 4:51 p.m. on September 22 at the 300 block of East Main Street. Officers seized suspected amphetamines/meth and a dosage unit of heroin. The report indicates the suspect resisted arrest.

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol at 7:13 p.m. on September 20 around North Wood and West Locust Street. Police collected a blood sample, according to the report.

• Police charged subjects and transported them to the Clinton County Jail for allegedly lying to authorities at 2:05 p.m. on September 19 around Xenia and Kentucky Avenue. According to the report, a syringe was located on one of the subjects. No further details were listed.

• At 1:46 a.m. on September 20, police were dispatched to a Rombach Avenue residence in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the report, a 30-year-old female received apparent minor injuries from their spouse. Authorities believe alcohol was in use. No further details were listed.

• At 2:32 a.m. on September 22, police seized 10 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia off a subject around Grove and West Vine Street. The report indicates authorities also collected two mason jars and a scale. No further details were listed.

