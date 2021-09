Locals earn OU honors

Local students earned degrees from Ohio University during summer semester 2021: Jonathan Zitney of Wilmington, Master of Business Administration; Sydney Thomas of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Spaeth-Mullis of Clarksville, Master of Arts in English; Ashley Dingman of Clarksville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kristen Stickney of Lynchburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Stephanie Schneider of Wilmington was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list.