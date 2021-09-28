Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 20 and September 24:

• Jonathan Schutte, 42, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 24, 2021 to July 24, 2026, fined $1,625, assessed $135 court costs. Schutte’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges were granted effective on September 23. ALS vacated. Tags were impounded along with the vehicle. An O.V.I.-high test charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Alexis Phillips, 21, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Phillips must have no contact with the incident location, must take part in supervised probation, and pay $303.78 in restitution. Phillips must also take part in GPS monitoring for at least 30 days.

• David Campbell, 47, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,350, assessed $270 court costs. Campbell must have no contact with the victims and must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. The vehicle was released to the rightful owner. The “unauthorized use” offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. Additional charges driving under 12-point suspension and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Johnny Scott, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 17, 2021 to July 17, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Scott must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Scott’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges were granted on September 23. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Anthony Saylor Jr., 24, of Harveysburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 31, 2021 to July 31, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Saylor must take part in reporting probation and a three-day residential driver intervention. Saylor’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges were granted effective September 21. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. An O.V.I.-high test and a lights violation were dismissed.

• Patrick Cunningham, 56, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Cunningham must have no with the victim and complete two years of non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Kyle Baker, 23, of Blanchester, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Baker must have no contact with the victim, complete 16 hours of community service, must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and pay $150 in restitution. A dog-at-large charge was dismissed.

