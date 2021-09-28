Clinton County Republican Party holds annual fall event

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Republican Party held its annual fall picnic gathering on Monday evening at the Senior Center.

Photos by Jim Gumley

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addresses the crowd.

Pastor Jim Rankin, middle, gives the blessing flanked by Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Daugherty, left, and Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, right.

Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty, left, speaks with David Hale.

From left, Kathy Harmon and Linda King hold the drawing on behalf of the Clinton County GOP Women’s Club.

Jonathan McKay leads the auction for a TV donated by Mark Kratzer.

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons speaks to the audience.

Local Republicans visit prior to the dinner.

Tim Inwood speaks to the attendees.

Shown, guest speaker Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, right, talks with Clinton County Chief Bailiff Kelly Hopkins.