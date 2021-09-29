Barr’s Pharmacy in Sabina to host event

SABINA — Barr’s Pharmacy of Sabina is excited to reveal its new name to their patients and community.

Barr’s Pharmacy, formally Town Drug, has been proudly serving Sabina and surrounding areas for the last five years under the ownership of Marcus Barr, a native of Wilmington.

As a thank you for supporting their team, they invite everyone to their ribbon-cutting ceremony 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, with cookies and refreshments provided, and with the ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. The pharmacy is at 12459 East US 22&3, Sabina.

Although they are changing their name to Barr’s Pharmacy, “the same amazing staff will continue to welcome you when you enter the doors of Barr’s Pharmacy, and the same incredible services will continue to be available, such as free delivery, immunizations, medication packaging, online and mobile refills and so much more. On behalf of Marcus Barr and pharmacy staff, they would like to thank the community for their continued support.”

Barr’s Pharmacy is a chain of independently owned pharmacies in Southwest Ohio. Their business philosophy is to deliver quality healthcare to patients in a friendly, professional manner. For more information, call 937-584-2424 or visit www.BarrsPharmacy.com .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Barrs-Pharmacy.jpg