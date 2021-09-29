Local Briefs: BMV office in Wilmington reopens; SOESC, law library set meetings

BMV is now open

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Wilmington reopened Wednesday after a fire last week had temporarily closed the license bureau.

SOESC sets meetings

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center will hold a public meeting to consider the re-employment to the same positions from which Rachel Meyer and Beth Justice retired at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.

Law library meeting set

A special law library resources board meeting will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in the Clinton County Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse 3rd Floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.