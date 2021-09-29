Mak’s Bakery debuts in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER— Mak’s Bakery was recently welcomed into the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Vice President Heather Johnson and Treasurer Sarah Brooks were on hand to express their gratitude and a warm welcome to the business owners, Kristen and Brian McVey, and they encouraged the Blanchester community to patronize the business.

“We want to thank everybody for the support,” said Brian McVey. “The community of Blanchester has really gotten behind our business! We would like to extend a special thanks to our friends, family community, and all those who have supported us along the way.”

Mak’s in Blanchester is a local bakery and cafe that specializes in custom cakes, desserts, charcuterie lunches and grazing tables for events. They also feature local artisans and home décor items. They will soon be expanding their café menu to feature additional lunch items.

Visit them during business hours at 142 S Broadway St. Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon, or go to https://www.facebook.com/tastemaks .

Mak’s Bakery and the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up for a ribbon-cutting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_maks-ribbon-cutting.jpeg Mak’s Bakery and the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up for a ribbon-cutting. Submitted photo