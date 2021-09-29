More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 20 and September 24:

• Brian Cunningham, 56, of Plain City, reckless operation, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. The “reckless” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge and the “obstruction” offense was amended from a failure to comply charge. Cunningham must take part in four years of non-reporting probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A seat belt violation and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Eric Lefort, 37, of Elgin, Illinois, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lefort has completed a 90-day residential rehab and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, open container, and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Joshua Brown, 34, of South Webster, falsification, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert Stewart 33, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Stewart must have no contact with the incident location.

• John Barnthouse, 44, of Waynesville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jason Moss, 22, of Xenia, drug possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $650, assessed $270 court costs. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• James Coey, 34, of Dayton, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $730, assessed $405 court costs. A marked lane violation and a driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge were dismissed.

• Viviana Franco Vazquez, 27, of Wilmington, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Franco Vazquez.

• Jaskaran Dhaliwal, 24, of Fairfield, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dhaliwal.

• Tyler McCracken, 31, of Hamilton, going 90 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by McCracken.

• Dereck Harris, 37, trespassing. Sentencing stayed until September 29.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

