CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS: Guns, ammo and drugs in vehicles

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Blanchester male for allegedly improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle at 7:28 p.m. on September 20. According to the report, deputies made contact with the vehicle on Cuba Pike in Midland/Jefferson Township and detected an odor of marijuana. While searching the vehicle, authorities came across a loaded gun under the seat. Deputies seized the gun, the bullets in it, an extended magazine, two magazines, and a box of ammunition. Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were also located.

• At 10:30 a.m. on September 23, deputies were dispatched to a Midland/Jefferson Township residence on Frazier Road on a stolen vehicle report. According to the report, a 31-year-old Midland male advised a male subject entered the passenger side of the vehicle, held a knife to the victim’s throat, and took the vehicle keys. The suspect then exited the vehicle and the victim ran for help. The vehicle was a 2008 Saturn. A 38-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug paraphernalia and aggravated drug possession at 5:07 a.m. on September 23 around U.S. 68 North and Gano Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township. According to the report, the suspect had allegedly passed out while driving and nearly caused an accident. Suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

• At 9:45 a.m. on September 24, deputies observed a broken-down vehicle on Jonesboro Road in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, it was discovered the subjects with the vehicle didn’t have valid licenses. Upon inspecting the vehicle, possible narcotics were located. The report indicates deputies collected eight hypodermic needles (four used, four unused). A 35-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• A 26-year-old Lynchburg female was charged with alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after it was reported stolen at 9:15 a.m. on September 21. According to the report, a 31-year-old Clarksville female reported her girlfriend had stolen the vehicle from her East Main Street residence.

• A 58-year-old female from Kentucky was arrested on an active warrant at 12:46 a.m. on September 18 around I-71 North to U.S. 68 in Wilmington/Liberty Township. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for a headlight violation. Deputies discovered narcotics — including bags of a crystal substance — were located in the vehicle.

