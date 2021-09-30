Throwback Thursday: Liberty proud

Editor’s Note:Susan Murphy Smith let the History Center know that last week’s photo was of her father, Warren Murphy, running the antique washing machine in 1972.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 29, 1921:

‘Grip Attack Puts Babe Ruth To Bed’

“NEW YORK (AP) — Babe Ruth is confined to bed at a hotel here with an attack of grip which will prevent him from playing with the New York team against the Athletics at Philadelphia today, according to the New York Evening World. Ruth is believed to have caught cold while motoring with his wife in this favorite roadster.”

‘Saturday A Big Day For Football’

“COLUMBUS — A real line-up of teams will swing into action Saturday in Ohio college football. The big game, of course, will be held between Ohio State and Ohio Wesleyan.” Wilmington College would travel to Otterbein College.

Locally

‘War Lecturer To Speak At Murphy; Gold Star Mothers Especially Invited to See Motion Pictures of War’

“Corporal R.H. Ingleston is in this city ready to give his lecture tonight at the Murphy Theatre in connection with the World War motion pictures, which are being shown under the auspices of the local post of the American Legion. Mothers of men killed in action especially are invited to attend the show, as they show a true version of the war and the life led by the boys overseas.”

• “George F. Miller, formerly connected with the Wilmington Ice Company, is equipping a meat store in the room formerly occupied by Matson & Henry, implement dealers. The new store is located on South South Street.

• “Walter G. Melvin, aged 31, known to many people in the county, died at his home in Xenia yesterday from effects of the Spanish influenza, which he suffered during the epidemic three years ago.”

• “Olive, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frazier, who was recently operated on at Smith Hospital for appendicitis, is doing nicely.”

This is a Liberty Township School District photo, but no other information is available. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.