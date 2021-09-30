Greenfield board prez faces theft charge

The president of the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education is facing a fourth-degree felony count of theft.

Charley A. Roman, of South Salem, was indicted on the charge July 9 of this year, according to Ross County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, beginning July 24, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2019, in Ross County, Roman “did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services, by deception, the value of the said property or services being $7,500 or more but less than $150,000…”

A spokesperson for the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office said prosecutors believe Roman benefited from the food stamp program when he was not eligible for it.

Roman is to appear before the court at 11 a.m. Friday for a diversion program application and a change of plea hearing, according to online court records. The prosecutor’s office spokesperson said Roman would likely be eligible for the diversion program because he is an alleged first-time offender and has no previous record.

Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gray said she could not comment on a personal matter involving a school board member.

Roman did not respond to an email asking if he wanted to comment.

Prosecutors: Roman defrauded food stamp program