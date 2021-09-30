New Life Clinic sets annual fundraising banquet

WILMINGTON — The New Life Clinic will be holding its annual Fundraising Banquet at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington this year as opposed to past events.

The banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 and doors will open at 6 p.m.

A dessert reception will be served instead of a full meal this year. Due to COVID restrictions, individually wrapped desserts will be served to make the guests feel comfortable.

Guests will be able to enjoy a dessert with coffee or bottled water along with casual conversation in the lobby or Charlie’s Room, prior to the presentation. There will also be live piano music for those who arrive early and wish to listen before any speakers take the stage.

The 2021 theme for New Life Clinic has been “Expecting the Unexpected” and the clinic has definitely been living that theme.

“But more importantly, we have had the opportunity to see God’s provisions firsthand,” said Eric Green, Board President. “We expected that we may need to close the doors temporarily when we lost two exceptional ladies from our staff. Instead we saw God provide workers and increase our clients at the same time.”

If you are interested in attending the fundraising banquet, or to pledge a donation, call 937-382-6588 or visit www.newlifesupport.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_New-Lifeclinic.jpg