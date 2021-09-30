VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary passes inspection, continues its good works

WILMINGTON — VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary welcomed District 4 Auxiliary President Annette Armacost and District 4 Auxiliary Vice President Bev Acord to our September meeting.

In addition to completing the inspection, they provided guidance and information. They shared resources and upcoming events. We are pleased to announce that we passed the inspection and remain in good standing!

Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has led in the fight to better the lives of veterans. For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has joined forces with the VFW to ensure that veterans and their families are cared for.

Nationally, we are half a million strong! There are local, regional (i.e. district), and department (i.e. state) and national levels where membership is verified and officers are elected.

The Auxiliary programs include: Veterans and Family; Hospital; Legislative; Americanism; Buddy Poppy; Community Outreach; and Youth Activities, to name a few.

We are required to report program efforts and remain accountable at all business levels in order to remain in good standing and keep our charter. Inspections are conducted to review records, audits, program efforts, and business meetings.

It is a positive when you have confirmation that your organization is on the right track.

VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary is open for membership to qualifying applicants. To qualify, complete an application (online or at the Post) and provide proof of relationship to a VFW-eligible veteran.

Your membership contributes to veterans’ efforts in Washington, D.C. Your participation helps veterans and their families in so many ways. And your life is also enhanced as a result of membership.

Visit https://vfwauxiliary.org for more information and email hopkinstracy@yahoo.com for more information about local membership.

Shown are VFW Auxiliary members with District 4 Auxiliary Vice President Bev Acord (at far left) and President Annette Armacost (immediately left of the podium). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_vfw-auxiliary.jpg Shown are VFW Auxiliary members with District 4 Auxiliary Vice President Bev Acord (at far left) and President Annette Armacost (immediately left of the podium). Submitted photo