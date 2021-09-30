ATSG golf outings raise over $118K for charity

WILMINGTON – Air Transport Services Group Inc. recently hosted the second of two charity golf tournaments this year to raise funds for local and national charities. This is the first year the company has sponsored two tournaments.

Over $118,000 was raised from registration fees, sponsorships, and donations to the two events.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Catastrophic Relief for Employees, United Way of Clinton County, Wounded Warrior Project, and local food pantries.

“In 2020, due to travel restrictions, we had the unique opportunity to transform our traditional golf outing into an employee-focused tournament,” said Kym Parks, marketing manager for ATSG. “The feedback was outstanding; everyone valued the opportunity to spend a relaxing day out on the golf course engaging with their co-workers and friends. As a result, we decided to continue the employee tournament while also re-introducing the traditional golf classic for our industry and community partners.”

The employee golf tournament was hosted by ATSG subsidiary Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services and took place on Aug. 7 at the Elks 797 Golf Club in Wilmington, as 102 golfers participated in the tournament and driving range event.

The second tournament, the ATSG Charity Golf Classic, focused on the corporation’s vendors, customers, and partners. It was held Sept. 22 and 23 at Snow Hill Country Club just north of New Vienna. The two-day event welcomed 131 golfers.

Sponsors who helped make these golf tournaments possible included 321 Precision Conversions, Aerospace Rotables, Aerostrat, Aircraft & Avionics Solutions LLC, Airbus, Airline MRO Parts, Applied Database Technology, Aramark, Cargo Repair, Clinton County Port Authority, Coldwell Banker (Susan Utley), Complete Aviation Services & Modification, Delta TechOps, EFW, First Class Air Support, Flight Vehicles Consulting, GA Telesis, Honeywell, IFS software, Infinity Air, Investis Digital, Landing Gear Technologies, LAUNCH, Lufthansa Technik, Sharp Leadership Development, Shumaker law firm, Stellar industrial supply, TA Connections, TP Aerospace, Turbo Resources, U.S. Cargo Systems, and Wencor Group.

“We couldn’t have hosted two large golf tournaments like this without the help of many people,” said Parks. “We appreciate everyone who volunteered, provided sponsorship, or participated in any way. Thank you.”

