WCC sets walk-through Trunk or Treat

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Church of Christ will host its annual Trunk or Treat on October 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 909 W. Locust St.

This event is open to all youth of the community. As opposed to last year’s drive through Trunk or Treat, this year will be a walk-through event — enjoy walking through paths of decorated automobile trunks to receive goodies and sweet treats. Treats for those with food allergies, or sensitivities, will also be provided.

If you are interested in decorating a trunk, please email cheryl@wcconline.org to get registered. If you plan to decorate a trunk, please be parked by 6 p.m. and in the designated marked areas.

For more information, please visit www.wcconline.org or call the church at 937-382-0904.