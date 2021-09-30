CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS: Assaults, drugs in vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:10 p.m. on September 20, a 39-year-old Wilmington female advised she was assaulted by a 44-year-old female relative at the 5800 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington/Vernon Township. The report indicates the victim had minor injuries.

• At 1:50 p.m. on September 17, a 43-year-old Sabina/Wayne Township female reported he was assaulted by a relative. The victim shared text and audio messages from the suspect — a 48-year-old Sabina male — and advised he’d physically harm her.

• At 2:19 a.m. on September 19, a 36-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male reported being assaulted at a Wayne Road residence.

• At 6:48 p.m. on September 23, a 48-year-old Wilmington/Washington Township female reported her vehicle was stolen. According to the report, the vehicle — a green 2003 Ford Mustang with black stripes — was stolen from her residence on U.S. 68 South between September 19 and 23.

• At 10:20 a.m. on September 17, a 31-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male reported an acquaintance broke a protection order violation.

• At 2:57 p.m. on September 19, deputies responded to a Hamilton Road residence in Leesburg/Wayne Township on a burglary report. According to the report, $1,000 was stolen from a 97-year-old male resident.

• At 9:45 a.m. on September 24, deputies observed a broken-down vehicle on Jonesboro Road in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, it was discovered the subjects with the vehicle didn’t have valid licenses. Upon inspecting the vehicle, possible narcotics were located. The report indicates deputies collected eight hypodermic needles (four used, four unused). A 35-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 12:13 p.m. on September 20, a 65-year-old female and 68-year-old male from Wilmington reported identity theft occurring. The theft occurred between August 25 and September 20.

• On September 20, deputies responded to the learning center on Airborne Road in Wilmington/Union Township on the report of an assault. The victim was a teacher and the suspect a minor. The report indicates the teacher had minor injuries. No further details were listed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

