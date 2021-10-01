Illegal gambling warrants served

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Gaming agents from the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), along with personnel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, served search warrants Wednesday on four businesses in Fayette County allegedly associated with illegal gambling.

OCCC agents launched an investigation after receiving complaints the businesses — described as “games of skill arcades” — were paying out cash prizes and operating illegal gaming machines in violation of Ohio law.

“The operators of these illegal casinos took advantage of their community to line their own pockets in blatant disregard of the law,” said Matthew Schuler, executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. “The commission is tasked with ensuring gaming in Ohio is conducted honestly and with integrity, and we will continue to take action against those who violate Ohio’s gaming laws.”

“We appreciate the assistance of the Ohio Casino Control Commission in shutting down these illegal establishments, which prey on vulnerable Ohioans,” said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Warrants were served at:

• Unique Treasures, 1131 McArthur Road, Jeffersonville

• Jackpots, 1329 US Route 35, Washington Court House

• Miss Kay’s, 1143 US Route 22 SW, Washington Court House

• Shamrock’s, 1572 US Route 22, Washington Court House

Agents seized gaming equipment, cash, and documents from all locations. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

