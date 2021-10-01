HEAP home energy help is available

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) — also called “Regular HEAP” – is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to March 31.

Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive a benefit in the form of a direct payment toward their main heating account. HEAP benefits are typically credited directly towards the eligible client’s energy heating bill beginning in the month of January.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) Program helps income-eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round. The program allows income-eligible Ohioans to pay their energy bill each month based on a percentage of their income.

To be eligible, a client must have a total household income at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) and must apply for all Ohio Development Services Agency (Development) Energy Assistance Programs for which he or she is eligible.

A client’s PIPP payment will be set at 10% of the last 30 days of household income for households that heat with electric and 6% for households with a different main heating source.

Applicants will need to bring the following documents with them:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members. If self-employed or seasonal you will need to bring the past 12 months income and complete copy of the most recent IRS taxes filed. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Copies of current heating AND electric bills.

• Social Security cards for all household members. Birth certificates, voter registrations, passports or DD-214 will also be accepted if Social Security numbers are provided.

• Photo ID of applicant.

• Proof of Disability if applicable

Applications are accepted by walk in only 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

If you are elderly and/or disabled and cannot come to the office, please contact Becky at Community Action, 937-382-8365, to see if you would be eligible for a home visit.