Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 27 and October 1:

• Katelyn Parker, 27, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Parker must have no contact with the incident location. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Molly Leathley, 22, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Coulson, 42, of Washington Court House, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 29, 2021 to Sept. 29, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Coulson must take part in reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Maurice Estep, 52, of New Vienna, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Estep must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Michelle Horner, 40, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Sept. 29, 2021 to Sept. 29, 2022, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Horner must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Andrew Calhoun, 38, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (13 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Calhoun must complete eight hours of community service and must take part in supervised probation.

• Justin Myers, 18, of Blanchester, improper handling of a firearm, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Myers must take part in supervised probation. The firearm was seized along with all ammunition and accessories and shall be forfeited to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for disposition, according to law. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession were dismissed.

