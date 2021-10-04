East Clinton royalty

The East Clinton 2021 Homecoming Court (not pictured in order) consists of Carah Anteck, Katie Carey, Alexous Fair, Lydia Kessler, Kelsi Lilly, August Morgan, Isaiah Curtis, Brody Fisher, Darren Johnson, Shane Lynch, Landon Runyon, Jared Smith, Haylee Cooper Riehle, Brady Gaddis, Elizabeth Schiff, Payton Spurlock, Jerika Wilson and Clayton Kimmey.

East Clinton 2021 Homecoming Queen Lydia Kessler and King Shane Lynch. For the entire court photo, visit wnewsj.com.