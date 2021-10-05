Clinton-Massie 2021 Homecoming royalty

The 2021 Clinton-Massie Homecoming Court: from left, Reese Cockerill, Logan Chesser, Maya Howard, Justin Beekman, Peyton Bills, Gavan Hunter, Sierra Reese, Carter Euton, Alley Brown, Carter Frank, Layla Schurman, Will Marler, Daelin Maple, Kody Zantene, Brei Wulf, and Cheyanne Bare.

The 2021 Clinton-Massie High School Homecoming royalty are King Will Marler and Queen Brei Wolf. For the photo of the entire court, visit wnewsj.com.