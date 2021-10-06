$16,500 for Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $16,500 to the Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness to help fund a professional consultant to build a coordinated community plan to prevent and end homelessness in Clinton County. The local initiative has already begun, and the homelessness consultant hired is Tom Albanese. From left holding the over-size check are Amber Taylor and Denise Stryker both with the coalition; and from left in the back are grant committee members Michelle Morrison, Janet Dixon, Tony Long and Kerry Steed. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal