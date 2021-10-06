Clinton Co. COVID cases falling recently in wake of 1,575 new cases, 18 deaths in August/September

After reported new cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County spiked in August and September with numbers not seen since last winter, new cases are trending back down the last few weeks — especially in the past week.

The State of Ohio also reports that, since the pandemic began, Clinton County has had a total of 5,584 cases with 222 hospitalizations and 87 deaths.

Ohio has reported a cumulative total of 1,439,490 cases of COVID-19, with 74,283 hospitalizations (including 9,588 ICU admissions) and 22,490 deaths statewide.

About 53 percent of COVID victims are women and 46 percent men (with gender not reported in less than 1 percent of cases). The median age is 39, the state reports, with an age range of under age 1 to 111.

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov on Wednesday morning:

Sept. 30-Oct. 6 — 93 cases

Sept. 23-Sept. 29 — 172 cases; 1 death

Sept. 16-Sept. 22 — 194 cases; 2 deaths

Sept. 9-Sept. 15 — 208 cases

Sept. 2-Sept. 8 — 248 cases; 4 deaths

Aug. 26-Sept. 1 — 237 cases; 2 death

Aug. 19-Aug. 25 — 168 cases; 6 deaths

Aug. 12-Aug. 18 — 163 cases; 2 deaths

Aug. 5-Aug. 11 — 105 cases

July 29-Aug. 4 — 49 cases; 1 death

July 22-28 — 49 cases; 1 death

July 15-21 — 27 cases; 1 death

July 8-14 — 20 cases

July 1-7 — 17 cases

Monthly totals

(new cases)

2021

September — 910 cases; 9 deaths

August — 665 cases; 9 deaths

July — 124 cases; 3 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

2020

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths

Drive-thru vaxx

The next Clinton County Health District Drive-Thru COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinic will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive; scheduling will begin this Thursday. Oct. 7.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ .

The CCHD reported Tuesday that all 180 time slots had been booked for the Wednesday, Oct. 6 drive-through vaccination clinic.

A graph of current trends in Clinton County, as reported by the state. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_graph-for-clinton-county.jpg A graph of current trends in Clinton County, as reported by the state. State of Ohio