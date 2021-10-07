Throwback Thursday: Main Building Brownies

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 7, 1976:

Nationally

‘Maddox, McCarthy nearly invisible’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “The presidential campaigns of Eugene McCarthy and Lester Maddox are alive in Ohio but, until recently, haven’t been very visible” due to lack of money and media exposure.

Locally

‘New Kroger store planned at Center’

“Plans for a new store to be built in the Wilmington Plaza Shopping Center and occupied by the Kroger Company were announced today” to be built just west of the present Kroger store. …When the shopping center opened in 1961 tenants were Kroger, Albers, G.C. Murphy Co. and Gallagher Drugs, and soon after the Sherwin-Williams store was completed and later Gallenkamp Shoes, Foster’s Department Store, Clinton County National Bank & Trust, Snyder’s Hardware, J&W Recreation, Jamboree Sporting Goods, Revco Drugs, Monique Fabrics, and Current Styles.

‘College elects new trustees’

Four new persons were elected to the Wilmington College Board of Trustees: Lucile Hadley of Clarksville, Roberta Manley of Cincinnati, George Steele of Hillsboro, and John Patterson of Chesterhill.

• Wilmington High School’s football team was preparing to play Hillsboro and eyeing the Canes’ fourth straight win. Pictured were WHS’ defensive front and linebackers Todd Martin, Don Wientjes, Steve Bear, Rick Perry, Jerry Taylor, George Donahue, Bruce McKee, Steve Walker, Gary Losey and Bill Regan. Clinton-Massie was about to host Waynesville; pictured were Falcons’ tri-captains, halfback Tim Homan, quarterback Randy Moore and tackle Guy Ashmore.

• The Yani Club met at the Denver House, hosted by Mrs. N.S. Ireland and Miss Jane Ireland. Attending were Mrs. Harry Bush, Mrs. Henry Hare, Mrs. Warren Bonecutter, Mrs. Arthur Chitty, Mrs. M.C. Drake, Mrs. Charles Farquhar, Mrs. John Foland, Miss Mildred Gallup, Mrs. George Hammon, Mrs. Louis Lieurance, Miss Geneva Middleton, Miss Kathleen Outcalt, Mrs. Robert Skimming, Mrs. John L. Smith, Mrs. Charles Starbuck and Mrs. Paul Van der Voort.

• Local deaths included: Harry Brock Sr. of Blanchester; Stanley Wallace of Blanchester; and Herbert Pollard of Sabina.

"Main Building Brownies" in 1954 included Bonnie Haywood, Martha Hamilton, Doris Kistner, Ann McNemar, Carolyn Bean, Kay Schultz, Linda Grove, Jenny Bath, Susie Smith, and Nancy Lawson.