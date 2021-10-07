Taking a ‘brake’ for the health of it

WILMINGTON — Pink ruled as the color of the day Thursday morning at the 14th annual Brake for Breakfast presented by the CMH Regional Health System at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center.

With students from Clinton County’s high schools enthusiastically encouraging motorists to honk and/or stop in for a free breakfast and information — this year’s event marked the return of the student — the many volunteers were busy with a steady stream of drivers.

The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual event; last year’s served over 1,000 attendees. This year’s event marked the return of the many student volunteers from the county’s high schools.

Lance Beus, CMH CEO, emphasized why this event is such a critical part of the hospital’s outreach each year.

“Breast cancer is our most treated cancer at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, so this event — and its message of early detection — is critically important,” CMH CEO Lance Beus recently stated. “We know that early detection saves lives, and it’s our mission to help as many women as possible discover breast cancer as early as possible.

The to-go breakfast was a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit plus giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag contained information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between Oct. 8 and the end of the year.

