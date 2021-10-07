WHS Skills Lab focus on life skills that promote success, well-being

WILMINGTON — Students at Wilmington High School participate in a 30-minute Skills Lab each day to provide students and staff with time to focus on life skills that promote success and well-being.

Skills Lab activities are designed to help students navigate the pressures of high school and build skills that will carry them through their careers and adult life. WHS has a team of teachers, staff, and administrators that worked over the summer and during the school year to develop the plan, resources, activities, and support needed for all teachers to implement a successful Skills Lab program.

Throughout the week, there are designated times for students to be accountable for checking the Progress Book and establishing academic goals.

School counselors are involved in providing activities around college and career readiness.

Ms. Erin Moore, WHS teacher, is one of the leaders in the Skills Lab program in which students have the opportunity to learn life skills, interact with peers through group games or discussions, catch up on assignments, and care for the community via random acts of kindness or service projects.

“I am very excited about how the students have really jumped in to spread some cheer within our school community,” said Moore.

One recent popular activity on Thoughtful Thursday included an activity in Mrs. Killen’s Skills Lab class.

Student Makensie Anderson said, “I like Skills Lab and the activities we get to do. It’s nice to have time to not stress about the academic side of school.”

Student Hayley Moon-Storer added, “I enjoy having time which allows us to relax a bit during circles and talking as a large group. I love getting to know people more personally.”

The WHS Skills Lab is aligned to the important development of Self-Management, Self-Awareness, Social Awareness, Responsible Decision-Making, and Relationship Skills for the students of Wilmington.

Student Makensie Anderson delivers a plant to Ms. Gabrielle Cooper during Thoughtful Thursdays. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Skills-1.jpg Student Makensie Anderson delivers a plant to Ms. Gabrielle Cooper during Thoughtful Thursdays. Students Olivia Gammell and Hayley Moon-Storer show their appreciation to Mrs. Kinsey Carroll. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Skills-2.jpg Students Olivia Gammell and Hayley Moon-Storer show their appreciation to Mrs. Kinsey Carroll. Submitted photos