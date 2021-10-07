CCHD COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinics next Wednesday

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will host another drive-through COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinic 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College (SSCC) at 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ .

“The seven-day forecast looks promising for another outside clinic,” said Pamela Walker-Bauer, Health Commissioner “This style clinic is convenient, especially for members of our community with mobility issues.”

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with Southern State Community College and community volunteers.

Other clinics

CCHD and our community volunteers will also provide COVID and flu vaccinations in the following locations next week: Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation, Prairie View Apartments, Nike Center (Board of Developmental Disabilities), Bill Marine Ford, Ohio Living Cape May, Blanchester Schools, and the Holiday Inn Roberts Center. These clinics are specific to those organizations and not open to the general public.

If you have questions about these clinics, please contact the administration of those organizations.

Boosters

Booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are now available for the following populations at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer series, meaning at least six months after the second dose was administered:

• People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

• People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

• People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

For a list of underlying medical conditions, visit https://bit.ly/3zQFjvv . Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required.

Booster doses for Moderna or Johnson and Johnson (J&J) have not yet been authorized, but first-, second- and third-dose Moderna and first-dose J&J brands of COVID vaccine are available.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict.

