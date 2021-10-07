$14K for downtown Wilmington benches

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $14,000 to the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) for 22 benches in downtown Wilmington as part of the Age-Friendly Clinton County initiative. The benches will have accessible height and handrails. It’s anticipated they will be installed in early 2022. From left in the front are Dwayne Dearth, Jon Branstrator, John Cohmer, John Carman, Bob Thobaben and Ellen Sizer all of whom are with the RPC; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison (partly hidden).

