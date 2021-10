Blan to flush hydrants

The Blanchester Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

The water may turn colors during these dates. If your water has color, let faucet run until the water clears up. If you have any questions please call 937-783-2621 and ask for Wayne Moore, Water Department Supervisor of the Blanchester Water Department.