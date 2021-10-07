WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged aggravated menacing at 3:27 a.m. on Sept. 30 at a West Sugartree Street residence. A 30-year-old female was listed as a victim.

• Police arrested a Sabina female for allegedly having control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs at 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 30. According to the report, police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a store on Progress Way. After the arrest, a police canine was utilized for a free air sniff of the suspect’s vehicle. The canine indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located.

• Police arrested a female subject for alleged drug possession and drug paraphernalia at 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 29. According to the report, police were dispatched on a suspicious vehicle report behind a gas station on Rombach Avenue. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located.

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs at 9:31 p.m. on Oct. 4 around Prairie Avenue and Louise Street.

• At 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, police received a report of an assault occurring in a parking lot at the 300 block of East Main Street.

• At 9:46 a.m. on Oct. 1, a 54-year-old male reported his vehicle — a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado — was stolen from the 2600 block of Progress Way.

• At 9:36 a.m. on Oct. 2, a 72-year-old female reported $200 was stolen from her South Walnut Street residence.

• At 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, a 33-year-old male reported scratches found on his vehicle. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on South Nelson Avenue.

• At 4:14 a.m. on Oct. 2, police conducted a traffic stop around South South Street and Creekside Drive for traveling with no headlights. According to the report, marijuana was seized in the vehicle.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

