Gateway to Wilmington College

Workers tidy up the landscaping as work continues on the new gateway at Wilmington College. The gateway features seven brick pillars connected by wrought iron fencing — four on the Main Street side and three on the Fife Avenue section of it. Those columns represent the college’s seven core values: community, excellence, integrity, respect for all persons, diversity, peace/social justice, and service/civic engagement.

John Hamilton | News Journal