Kim’s Classic Diner sets grand re-opening

SABINA — Join in celebrating the grand re-opening of Kim’s Classic Diner on Thursday, October 14.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and hopes you’ll come out to welcome Kim Starr, the diner’s original owner, back to the business.

Kim’s Classic Diner is located at 303 West Washington St., Sabina.

Kim’s Classic Diner is an original 1946 Silk City Diner serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. They feature delicious home-cooked food in a unique and historic location.

Follow Kim’s on Facebook for daily updates and specials. The diner is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

A grand re-opening of Kim's Classic Diner is set for next Thursday.