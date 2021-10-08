ODOT: Updates for next week include Rombach traffic pattern switch

The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided these updates for roadwork in Clinton County next week:

• Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit.

Currently, two-way traffic is being maintained in one, 11-foot lane in each direction in the westbound lanes between Eastside Drive and Walmart Drive. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, to 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, crews will switch traffic patterns from the westbound to the eastbound lanes. Although traffic will maintained while crews are at work, motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions and intermittent periods of delay throughout the night.

SR 28 & SR 350 Pavement Repairs — At various locations on both routes. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed.

SR 72 Ditching — Near Rhonemus Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed.

SR 72 & SR 73 Shoulder Reconditioning — On S.R. 72, between Van Pelt and Luttrell roads, and on SR 73, between Oglesbee and Hale roads. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed.