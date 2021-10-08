Mental health renewal levy on Clinton County ballots

Mental Health Recovery Board Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain and John Rhein, deputy director – substance use disorders, criminal justice, & outpatient mental health, spoke this week with county commissioners about the upcoming mental health renewal levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The levy revenue provides 51 percent of the budget for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Clinton & Warren Counties, which is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services.

Mental Health Recovery Board Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain and John Rhein, deputy director – substance use disorders, criminal justice, & outpatient mental health, spoke this week with county commissioners about the upcoming mental health renewal levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The levy revenue provides 51 percent of the budget for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Clinton & Warren Counties, which is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_mental_health_c.jpg Mental Health Recovery Board Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain and John Rhein, deputy director – substance use disorders, criminal justice, & outpatient mental health, spoke this week with county commissioners about the upcoming mental health renewal levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. The levy revenue provides 51 percent of the budget for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Clinton & Warren Counties, which is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal