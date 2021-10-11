Posted on by

Clinton-Massie High School honors students for October

News Journal

Clinton-Massie High School Students of the Month for October are:

Seniors: Isabelle Phelps and Bryce Hensley

Juniors: Kaden Kimple and Richie Federle

Sophomores: Ella Seesing and Brighton Rodman

Freshmen: Lauren Edwards and Jacob Harrison

October’s Positive Recognitions for students’ “outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community” nominated by staff members are:

Caring: Luke Engelhard (Adams), Lane Schulz (Adams) and Jocelyn Taylor (Morabito)

Respectful: Cole Pleiman (Fair)

Responsible: Kyra Avery (Lindeman), Kailee Hall (Saylor), Caleb Mangus (Fair), Emma Schell (Fair) and Andy Steed (Kasten)

Willing to Learn: Skylee Austin (Saylor), McKenna Branham (Graves), Kiera Brightman (Graves), Jacob Campbell (Graves), Reese Cockerill (DeBord), Aidan Eades (Graves), Shayne Hendricks (Richardson), Jill Jefferson (DeBord), Sophia Jones (Seewer), Brendan McConnell (Seewer), Lauren Myers (Fair), Ashton Sheldon (Ledley) and Ben Smith (Graves).

News Journal