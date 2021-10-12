Municipal court hands down jail sentences, heavy fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 4 and October 8:

• Charles Barber, 39, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, failure to comply, sentenced to 270 days in jail (178 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Barber must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for four years and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Robert Ringer, 23, of Fairborn, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 5, 2021 to Oct. 5, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Ringer must take part in reporting probation and must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Ringer’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges will be granted once all other suspensions are resolved. A child endangerment charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Genamay Eades, 30, of Clarksville, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (79 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Eades must take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Alexander, 35, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. Alexander must have no contact with a suspect. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Cody Scheadler, 24, trespassing, criminal mischief, sentenced to 60 days in jail (54 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $270 court costs. Scheadler must take part in supervised probation, obtain a mental health assessment, have no contact with the incident locations, and report to probation. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Samantha Floyd, 35, of Wilmington, trespassing, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. Floyd must have no contact with the incident location.

• Brandilynn Williams, 43, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Williams must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Two theft charges were dismissed.

• Pamela Rutherford, 37, of New Vienna, obstructing official business, sentenced to four days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Rutherford must have no contact with the incident locations for one year. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Elizabeth Wilson, 20, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Stephen Bowman, 52, of Oregonia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Casey Carter, 43, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Carter.

• Peter Cluxton, 40, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Cluxton.

• David Wall, 32, of Maineville, no deer hunting permit, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wall.

• Tracy Horn, 53, of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Horn.

• Papy Rudodi, 32, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Rudodi.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

