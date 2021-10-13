Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Drugged drivers stopped; multiple catalytic converters stolen

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Hilliard female for allegedly having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia, and aggravated drug possession at 3:12 a.m. on October 7. According to the report, an employee of a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township reported a female “passed out and blocked traffic.” After the suspect was arrested, deputies seized multiple suspect paraphernalia items. These included a glass pipe and rolled one-dollar bill — both with white residue.

• At 10 p.m. on October 6, deputies were dispatched to a Beechgrove Road residence in Union Township on the report of a protection order violation. The report lists a 25-year-old Wilmington female as the suspect. A 24-year-old male resident — the suspect’s spouse — was listed as the victim. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies responded to a reported assault at a Flint Court residence in Sabina at 6:13 p.m. on October 9. According to the report, a Wilmington female was allegedly assaulted by her sibling. Alcohol was believed to be in use. No further details were listed.

• At 1:40 p.m. on October 6, a Richland Township auto sales business reported 23 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles between September 22 and October 6. The report valued the converters at $23,000.

• At 9 a.m. on October 5, a 65-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male reported a catalytic converter was stolen from his residence on Center Road.

• At 10:58 p.m. on October 4, deputies received a report of a theft occurring at a Midland/Jefferson Township residence on State Route 28. According to the report, $250 worth of “other property” was stolen from a 46-year-old male resident. A 36-year-old Clarksville male was listed as a suspect.

• At 7:17 p.m. on October 5, a business on Progress Way filed a stolen property report. A 28-year-old Martinsville male was listed as a suspect. The report did not list what the stolen items were but did indicate drugs were involved.

• At 3:08 a.m. on October 6, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at the 200 block of East Main Street in Clarksville. Deputies made contact with a 38-year-old Clarksville female passenger and found she was in possession of suspected narcotics.

• At 2:21 p.m. on October 6, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Yankee Road in Vernon Township on the report of a red four-wheeler “racing up and down the roads,” according to the report. The caller advised they believed the four-wheeler was stolen. The report indicates the red Honda TRX250TE was recovered. A Pleasant Plain male was listed as the victim. The report indicates two suspects.

• At 7:28 a.m. on October 9, a Wilmington/Chester Township male made a report of identity fraud. The victim advised his identity was being used to purchase a vehicle.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

