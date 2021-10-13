Clinton County Youth Council plans project for Oct. 23 — Make a Difference Day

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) project for Make a Difference Day this month is one of 13 service projects across the state awarded funds by ServeOhio, the governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism.

In Wilmington, the planned project will involve volunteers taking part in the beautification of the Luther Warren Peace Path as well as the CCYC Youth Center campus, located at 302 West Sugartree Street.

The service project includes planting native trees and improving accessibility to the public disc golf course on the youth center grounds. The service work will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 based at the youth center campus from 10 a.m. to noon.

Make A Difference Day is the largest national day of volunteering to meet community needs. The grants ServeOhio is providing, totaling $15,371, will support 13 projects in 12 Ohio cities.

Along with Wilmington, the 11 other cities where ServeOhio-supported projects will occur are East Liverpool, Portsmouth, Columbus (two projects), Cleveland, Middleburg Heights, Granville, Jackson, Toledo, Fostoria, Hamilton, and Cincinnati.

The ServeOhio grants support local projects that commit to bringing volunteers together to create or improve community assets or infrastructure such as parks, schools, senior centers, community gardens or low-income homes. ServeOhio supports these projects with help from its 2020-2021 partners, American Electric Power Foundation and AmeriCorps.

“It’s true that you have to be the change you want to see in the world, and it’s great to see so many Ohioans with the common goal of making a difference in our amazing state,” said William Hall, executive director for ServeOhio.

Volunteers interested in serving in their community for Make a Difference Day or at any time throughout the year can visit Get Connected, ServeOhio’s statewide volunteer engagement platform.

