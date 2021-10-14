Throwback Thursday: At the antique show

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 13-14, 1960:

Nationally

‘Both Sides Claim Victory in Debate; Candidates Bark At Each Other On Many Issues’

“(AP) — A wide-ranging third television argument found the two major presidential candidates agreed on only two subjects: defending Berlin and condemning religious bigotry.

“Separated by the width of a continent but brought to a single screen, Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Sen. John F. Kennedy flailed at each other Thursday night on the issues of war and peace, how to stop national emergency strikes, the state of American prestige and the cost of farm programs.”

‘Ike Celebrates 70th Birthday, Looks Forward to Retirement’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight D. Eisenhower is a record-breaking 70 today — the first man ever to serve to that age as President of the United States.”

‘Bob Newhart, $40-a-week Man Last Year, Now Blooming Star’

“HOLLYWOOD (AP) — “A year or so ago, Bob Newhart was a $40-a-week accountant with a knack for adding up figures wrong … Today, Newhart is well on his way to a blooming fortune.” He “scored a hit with his album ‘The Buttoned-Down Mind’ and he is the first comedy star to be created by records.”

• “Three mice named Sally, Amy and Moe rocketed 700 miles into space today and were recovered alive in good condition from the South Atlantic, 5,000 miles away.”

• Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run in game 7 gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees and the World Series championship.

Locally

‘Rose Taylor, City Teacher, Dies at 47’

“Miss Rose Elizabeth Taylor, 47, 50 Doan St., for approximately 27 years a school teacher, died at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Death was caused by carcinoma.

“She had been ill for nine months but kept up her activities and taught her second-grade classes at Denver Place School“ up until about 10 days before her death. Taylor, a WHS and WC graduate, had previously been a Midland School kindergarten principal.

• Honored after the previous week’s football game against Circleville were Wilmington High School’s linebacker Gary Gerard, Player of the Week; Jack Jones, Back of the Week; and Mike Ewing, Lineman of the Week.”

• “Joseph E. Balmer Jr., director of information and alumni affairs at Wilmington College, was elected president of the local service club Thursday evening when Wilmington Kiwanians met to select their 1961 officers.”

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was “Elmer Gantry” with Burt Lancaster and Jean Simmons. Coming to the Wilmington Drive-In were “Phantom from Space” and “Sex Kittens Go to College.”

This is Melinda Flint, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Flint, at an Antique Show in 1971 that was hosted by the Clinton County Historical Society.