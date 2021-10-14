Fundraiser dinner set for Wilmington College Community Gardens

WILMINGTON — A fundraiser dinner in support of the Wilmington College Community Gardens will be held the evening of Thursday, Oct. 21 at the pavilion near the gardens.

A social time starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner from the Community Gardens starting at 6 p.m., with an update on the Community Gardens Program.

Then at 7 p.m., “Kiss the Ground“, a documentary film about regenerative farming, will cap the evening. Feel free to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and stretch out under the stars for the viewing of the film.

The event cost is $30 for the general public. All proceeds benefit the Wilmington College Community Gardens.

This event is brought to you by the Wilmington College Community Gardens, the Wilmington College Center for Service and Civic Engagement, and the Wilmington College Eco Club.

Register here: www.wilmington.edu/communitygarden21 .

You can also sponsor a WC student to attend for $15 per student. Donations for student participation are accepted in advance.

The Community Gardens are located just east of Quaker Way and north of Linton Drive in Wilmington.

For questions, please contact John Schrantz, Director of Alumni Engagement at 937-481-2432 or john_schrantz@wilmington.edu .