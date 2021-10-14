Local Briefs: WCS board, CMHA board set meetings; Center Road open

WCS board set meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Metro Housing board to meet

The regular monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public. If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749 by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Center Road now open

The bridge replacement on Center Road has been completed and the road is now open to traffic, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.