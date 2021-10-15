Severe weather possible later today

The National Weather Service has issued messaging this morning that indicates the potential for severe weather this afternoon or early evening, according to the Clinton County EMA.

The messaging reads:

Threat: Damaging straight line winds are the main threat. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Location: Area-wide

Timing: This afternoon and this evening.

Impact: Trees down, structural damage, power outages.

Confidence: Medium

Be mindful that this messaging applies to a large area covering Ohio, Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky.

If you live in an area that has frequent power outages, then you may want to take a few steps to mitigate any outages that might result from the storm passing through the area. If you are unfamiliar with what you should do, please reference our website page about power outages: https://www.cc-ema.org/power .

Some other quick links that may come in handy this evening can be found on the monitoring section of our website: https://www.cc-ema.org/monitor .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_15Ctstor.jpg