Wilmington’s ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’: Live music, free movies, costumes and more

WILMINGTON — Halloween Hullabaloo! in downtown Wilmington is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Wilmington.

It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees: “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — and admission is free, plus there will be a costume contest. Concessions will also be available at the Murphy.

Live “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street.

The event is presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Movies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Halloween-Hullabaloo-poster-1.jpg Movies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30. Submitted photo