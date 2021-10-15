Posted on by

Wilmington’s ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’: Live music, free movies, costumes and more


News Journal

Movies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Movies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30.


Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Halloween Hullabaloo! in downtown Wilmington is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Wilmington.

It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees: “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — and admission is free, plus there will be a costume contest. Concessions will also be available at the Murphy.

Live “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street.

The event is presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Movies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Halloween-Hullabaloo-poster-1.jpgMovies, music and more will be at the Murphy Theatre and on Sugartree Street on Saturday, Oct. 30. Submitted photo

News Journal