CM FFA in parade, sets upcoming fruit sale

The Clinton-Massie-Great Oaks FFA had a great week participating in the high school homecoming festivities!

We had many FFA students take part in the dress-up days as well as in the parade. FFA members decorated a truck and trailer, which were borrowed from the Rinehart family and driven by Mr. Rinehart.

On behalf of the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA, we would like to give a big thank you to Mr.Rinehart for supplying us with the wagon and driving us through the parade. We’d also like to give a big shout-out to Allie Tunnacliffe, our chapter advisor, for organizing our design for our float and also helping with the junior float.

We had an amazing turnout with our first year in the parade, and hope that in years to come we keep up the excitement for our FFA Chapter.

Keep in mind our upcoming fruit sale! We have all the fruits we sold last year along with the meat sticks, and we are adding a few new items. We also have poinsettias for sale — colors include red, white, pink, and marble. (Please note that colors are not guaranteed, but we promise to do the best we can in providing you the color ordered.)

Papers can be found in Mrs. Tunnacliffe’s room or can be provided by any FFA member.

On the FFA float are, from left, Sadie Shepherd, Elle Dunham, Colton McCune, Seth Collins, Zak Moon, Emily Myers, Sam Ensor, Julie Partee, Lauren Humphries, Addison Branham, Danika Gudorf, and Maggie Rinehart.